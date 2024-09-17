Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Player Rights to Skylar Mays

September 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Skylar Mays from the Westchester Knicks in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Vit Krejčí and its 2025 NBA G League first round pick.

Mays, 6-3, appeared in 38 games for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers last season, averaging 4.1 points, 2.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game. He has appeared in 105 career NBA games suiting up for the Lakers, Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks over four seasons, averaging 4.3 points, 1.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game. Mays was the 50th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft taken out of LSU by the Hawks.

Krejčí suffered an injury in the preseason last year with Iowa and appeared in only one game for the Wolves before signing a two-way deal with the Hawks. He remained with the Hawks on the two-way deal the remainder of the season and played in 22 games (14 starts), averaging 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Iowa begins the 2024-25 season on Friday, Nov. 8 against the Wisconsin Herd at Wells Fargo Arena. Single game tickets are set to go on sale Friday, Oct. 11.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from September 17, 2024

Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Player Rights to Skylar Mays - Iowa Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.