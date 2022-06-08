Orioles Play Ball Event with the Keys

The Baltimore Orioles and Frederick Keys welcome youth baseball and softball players to PLAY BALL at Nymeo Field At Harry Grove Stadium! Registered children will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of baserunning, hitting, fielding, and throwing from former Orioles players, and also meet The Oriole Bird. This is a free, introductory-level event for children ages 5 - 12. All participants must preregister online. Limited space is available.

Date: Saturday, June 11

Time: 10-11:30am (check-in at 9:30am)

Location: Nymeo Field At Harry Grove Stadium (21 Stadium Dr, Frederick, MD 21703)

Register by Friday, June 10

