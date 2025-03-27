Oregon Lightning Playbook: Time to Rebound

March 27, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Oregon Lightning News Release







Righting the Ship

The Oregon Lightning head into Week 3 with a record of 0-2. The Lightning took a tough loss last week to the Washington Wolfpack. They were up 22-0 in the first quarter but their spark ran out and lost 35-28. The offense found its stride early but could not continue to capitalize. Even after the game, Chuck Jones has his team focused.

"We rebound by not killing ourselves. I can deal with losing, but I can't deal with blatantly killing ourselves. We had seven penalties, turning the ball over on the 5-yard line. We need to get that center to snap right. The turnovers are killing us. We can play with anyone, and we showed that, but the turnovers are shooting us in the foot. It's a cliche to say but we beat ourselves."

Moving Forward

Even with the loss, there are a lot of positive things that the Lightning can build upon. Dalton Cole and the wide receivers seem to have built a strong connection and will be a great place to build for the future weeks.

"We just have to learn from our mistakes. We can play with anyone in the league if we eliminate the turnovers and mistakes. We will be fine if we can keep the penalties to a minimum and play our game, I like our chances this weekend.

Oregon made three transactions this week, adding a center, defensive end, and linebacker.

The Lightning take on the Southwest Kansas Storm on Sunday at 6:00 PM EST. Fans can catch the game on the EVERGREENNOW App.

