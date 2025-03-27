Billings Outlaws Playbook: Managing the Schedule

March 27, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







Due to the way the schedule was built, Billings has a unique schedule. The Outlaws will start with 3 straight road games and an off week early in the year. Cedric Walker knows from his experience how to navigate a tricky schedule.

"The one thing about us is we are young. We take it each week at a time, as always it's 1-0. We are focused on a championship and understand you have to beat good teams on the road and at home. On the road, we focus on bringing the guys together and our guys and coaching staff have embraced it. The beauty of it is at the end of the season we get more games at home."

Offensive Gameplan

In Week 1, Shawn McFarland had a phenomenal game, scoring multiple touchdowns and being the offense's focal point. Coach Walker knows players' performances can change week over week and wants them to stay focused on doing the little things.

"My biggest thing is Coach Hibbert knows this isn't rocket science. He is going to take the game as it goes. He is a great offensive mind and knows when to change the plan. The thing about Shawn is as great as his game was statistically, he was doing the little things, blocking and playing sound special teams."

Billings will play again on Thursday, April 3rd, where they will face the Washington Wolfpack. Fans can catch all the Outlaws' games on EVERGREENNOW App all season long.

