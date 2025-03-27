March 27 Transactions Update

More moves are being made as the teams of Arena Football One continue to deliver the excitement on the field. Here is the March 27, 2025 AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Anthony Duffy Salina WR

Guillermo Serrano Corpus Christi QB

The following players have been placed on short term injured reserve.

Millard Thomas Salina WR

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams. They will be free agents once they clear waivers.

Tray Kingsland Oregon DB

Cameron Hall Oregon LB

Tyler Cooperwood Oregon WR

Josh Higbee Oregon DB

Rakweon Kent Oregon OL

