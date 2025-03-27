Southwest Kansas Storm Playbook: Lightning Week

March 27, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

The Southwest Kansas Storm (2-1) are ready to host the Oregon Lightning (0-2) for their Week 3 game. The Storm are once again the "Game of the Week" and will air live on VICETV. Kickoff from United Wireless Arena in Dodge City is set for Sunday night, March 30th, at 6:00 p.m. ET. We spoke with Head Coach Gary Thomas for our weekly check-in with the Storm.

Well Traveled

The Storm suffered a loss at the hands of the Albany Firebirds last Friday by a score of 78-20. It was the Storm's second game in five days, on opposite sides of the country. This team went through the ringer when it came to travel to deliver you great Arena Football One action. In total, the Storm drove 1,400 miles, spending over 20 hours on the road, and they flew 8,114 miles for almost 18 hours in the air, touching the ground in 12 different states. They spent another 20 hours sitting in airports waiting for flights and played two football games in five days 2,776 miles apart. Safe to say they are happy to be playing at home in Dodge City this week.

They went into the game beat up. With just twenty players available and unfortunately suffered more injuries before leaving. Their star kick returner and wide receiver Da'quan Bailey Brown went down with a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season. Quarterback Jalen Morton and star wide receiver Shiloh Flanagan both suffered minor injuries but are ready to go for Sunday's game.

Back at it Sunday

Getting a whole nine days between games is a blessing for this team, giving them time to recover and prepare for this Lightning team. Coach Thomas was able to give his players a few days to recover from both the games and the travel, he was happy with how they returned to practice. Coach Thomas said he feels great about how the Storm matches up against the Lightning. "I think Oregon is better than people give them credit for." "They do have some skill guys that play pretty good, and their quarterback seems quite capable." "We're going to have to play a good brand of football. Coach Thomas said. Having the opportunity to go into their bye week at 3-1 is something he's proud of this team for.

Tune in Sunday night live on VICETV to catch the Storm take on the Lightning.

