Orange County SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

May 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Chris Hegardt and Cameron Dunbar scored either side of halftime as Orange County SC took a 3-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Championship Soccer Stadium to break a two-game losing streak for the hosts as the Switchbacks saw Antony Fontana pull a goal back before being sent off.







