Opening Weekend Is Here

April 7, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks Baseball is back at Whataburger Field! The Texas League campaign gets underway Friday night as the San Antonio Missions, Double-A club of the San Diego Padres, come to town for a three-game series.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.

Friday, April 8 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive an Opening Night T-Shirt, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

+ Bud Light Friday Fireworks

+ Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV

Saturday, April 9 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 PM (gates open at 6:05)

+ Opening Weekend Fireworks, presented by T-Mobile

+ Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, April 10 vs. San Antonio Missions: 1:05 PM (gates open at 12:05)

+ Whataburger Youth Sports Day with little league parade at 12:20

+ H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

+ Mrs Baird's Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins

+ Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.