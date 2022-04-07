Hooks Top Islanders in Wednesday Exhibition

April 7, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Angel Macuare spun five innings of one-run ball and Yainer Diaz belted a two-run home run as the Hooks cruised to a 6-2 triumph over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before 2,487 fans Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.

Staked to an early 6-0 lead, Macuare retired 12 of 14 batters over the first four frames. He struck out eight on the night, permitting just one walk and three hits.

Corpus Christi pounced on Islanders starter Kennedy Parks for a pair of runs in the first. Cesar Salazar and Enmanuel Valdez accounted for the damage with back-to-back RBI singles.

The Hooks sent seven men to the plate in the second against Leo Perez, culminating with Diaz's long home run to right field.

Jonathan Sprinkle, Layne Henderson and Devin Conn each turned in a scoreless frame of relief.

Islanders designated hitter Tre Jones accounted for both of his team's markers, thanks to a solo dinger in the fourth and an RBI single in the eighth. Both knocks came with two outs.

The Hooks are off Thursday before opening their Texas League campaign Friday night opposite San Antonio. Jimmy Endersby is slated to make the Opening Night start for CC.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 7, 2022

Hooks Top Islanders in Wednesday Exhibition - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.