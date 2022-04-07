Drillers Home Opener Set for Tuesday, April 12, Bobby Miller Expected to Pitch

Drillers Baseball is returning to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, April 12 when Tulsa hosts Amarillo in its 2022 home opener. First pitch for the opener is set for 7:05 p.m.

The two teams will play a six-game series over five consecutive days. Single games will be played Tuesday through Friday with 7:05 p.m. starting times for each game. The series will conclude with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 16 with game one beginning at 4:30 p.m. and game two no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

The opening homestand will include promotions for each game, highlighted by the opener on Tuesday and a first-time giveaway item at Saturday's game.

Fans attending the home opener will receive Drillers rally towels when they enter the stadium and schedule magnets when they exit. The popular Paws and $3 White Claws will return for Wednesday's game with fans able to bring their dogs to the game.

Thursday will feature the Thirsty Thursday promotion, and Friday will be the season's first Friday Night Fireworks game. For the finale on Saturday, April 16, the first 1,500 fans will receive Drillers short-sleeved, 1/4-zip pullovers, marking the first time that this premium item has been given away.

A complete list of promotions for the first home stand is below.

On the field, Bobby Miller is expected to be the starting pitcher for the home opener. Miller is ranked as the top pitching prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system and pitched at Dodger Stadium in his last outing on April 5. In the final spring exhibition game of the year for the Dodgers, Miller allowed just one hit to the Los Angeles Angels in three shutout innings and struck out Shohei Ohtani on a 100 m.p.h. fast ball to open the game.

Tuesday's game will mark the beginning of the 12th season at ONEOK Field. The Drillers have a losing record in openers at the stadium, going 5-6 in the previous eleven and dropping four of the past five.

HOME OPENERS AT ONEOK FIELD

May 4, 2021: L vs. Amarillo 3-4

April 4, 2019 L vs. Arkansas 4-6 (10 Innings)

April 12, 2018: W vs. Frisco, 4-3

April 13, 2017: L vs. Midland, 5-7

April 14, 2016: L vs. Corpus Christi, 5-10

April 10, 2015: W vs. San Antonio, 10-4

April 3, 2014: W vs. Corpus Christi, 5-4

April 11, 2013: W vs. San Antonio, 6-2

April 12, 2012: L vs. San Antonio, 1-2

April 7, 2011: W vs. Corpus Christi, 3-2

April 8, 2010: L vs. Corpus Christi, 0-7

Individual tickets for Opening Night and the other four dates in the homestand are available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

April 12-16 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Tuesday, April 12 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 5:30 PM

OPENING NIGHT 2022

The Drillers make their ONEOK Field debut for the 2022 season as they face Amarillo in the home opener. There are several Opening Night activities that are sure to be fun for all ages, including the return of the Opening Night Parade, the 100-person Ballpark Choir and a rally towel giveaway. Opening Night 2022 is made possible by CPR Roofing, Cox, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat.

OPENING NIGHT PARADE

The 2022 Opening Night Parade begins at 6 p.m. and participants are asked to meet at the OETA parking lot north of I-244 on Greenwood Ave. Youth baseball and softball players and dignitaries will lead a parade down Greenwood Avenue and across Archer Street, eventually arriving at the ONEOK Field Oil Derrick Entrance to celebrate Opening Night.

DRILLERS RALLY TOWELS

The first 5,000 people through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate, the Oil Derrick Gate or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gate will receive Drillers Rally towels courtesy of CPR Roofing.

KING SEATS

The King's Seats are back for 2022 with a new twist to benefit fans. King's Seats are $29 each and include a ticket and six, 12-ounce servings of Budweiser or Bud Light. King's Seats can be individually purchased for general admission to the Budweiser Terrace and are only available for fans who are ages 21 and over.

2022 SCHEDULE MAGNETS

All fans will receive a 2022 Drillers Schedule Magnet when exiting the stadium, compliments of Mazzio's.

Wednesday, April 13 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

PAWS AND $3 WHITE CLAWS

It's the return of one of our most popular promotions with the Paws and $3 White Claws Night presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson KIA Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need tickets but must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations and can enter with their owners through the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate.

DOG PARADE

For the first time, fans will have the opportunity to walk the field with their furry friends in a pregame parade that will begin at 6:30 p.m. In addition, every dog who participates will receive a free flying disk courtesy of Pet Supplies Plus. Fans can participate in the parade every Wednesday night game during the 2022 season.

Thursday, April 14 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

WILL SMITH GO GREEN JERSEY GIVEAWAY / GO "GREEN" NIGHT

It's one of the best giveaways of the year as the first 1,000 fans, ages 5 and up, who enter through either the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage/Greenwood Gates will receive Will Smith Drillers Go Green jerseys. Available sizes will include adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL sizes plus youth large sizes.

It is also Go "Green" Night with the Drillers players wearing special green jerseys. Also, Go "Green" reps will be located on the concourse for tips and reminders on recycling and how we can all improve the environment. It is all presented by The M.e.t., My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

My41 THIRSTY THURSDAY

Celebrate the first Thirsty Thursday of the 2022 season! Miller Lite and Coors Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving in the left and right field concourses, while White Claws will be on sale for $3 each and Blue Moon for $4 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for just $2 per serving at the main concessions stands.

Friday, April 15 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Fans will not want to miss our first Friday Night Fireworks Show of the season as we kick off the first of twenty-two firework shows for 2022, presented by Tulsa Community College, FOX23 and K95.5.

JACKIE ROBINSON NIGHT

The Drillers will honor the great Jackie Robinson on the 75th anniversary of his Major League debut. All Tulsa Drillers players will wear Robinson #42 jerseys to pay tribute to the legend. In addition, Jackie Robinson video clips will be played on the video board during the firework show.

KING'S SEATS

The King's Seats are available in the Budweiser Terrace for a second time this homestand. King's Seats are $29 each and include a ticket and six, 12-ounce servings of Budweiser or Bud Light. King's Seats can be individually purchased for fans ages 21 and over.

Saturday, April 16 First Pitch at 4:30 p.m. / Gates Open at 4:00 p.m.

DOUBLEHEADER

Get two games for the price of one as the Drillers play the final two games of the series against Amarillo. Fans who purchase tickets will be admitted to both games of the twin bill with the first game starting at 4:30 p.m. and the second game beginning no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

GRAND SLAM SATURDAY DRILLERS 1/4-ZIP SHORT SLEEVED PULLOVERS

Fans will want to arrive early as the first 1,500 fans, ages 5 and up, entering with a paid admission through either the Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate, Oil Derrick Gate or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gate will receive a Drillers 1/4-zip short-sleeved pullover compliments of the Osage Casino Hotel, NewsChannel 8 and AM 1430 The Buzz. This giveaway will begin at 4 p.m. and will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL sizes plus youth large sizes.

