Opening Week Homestand Begins Tuesday, April 11th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, April 11th for the first of 12 homestands of the 2023 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers affiliate) from Tuesday, April 11th until Sunday, April 16th.

Tuesday, April 11 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

2023 Home Opener - Mayor Ron Nirenberg will be throwing out the first pitch to Spurs legend David Robinson. Members of the ownership group, including Nolan Ryan and Manu Ginobili, are expected to be at the game. A pre-game fly-over is also currently scheduled. Fans can enjoy music from local group Mariachi Damas de Jalisco and local balloon artists from Elite Artistry.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase parking and outfield reserved/berm/bullpen tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2 dollars. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and cheese pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2 dollars.

Wednesday, April 12 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Coca-Cola Military Appreciation Night - All active and retired military members can receive up to four bullpen or outfield reserved tickets by showing their military ID at the First Base Box Office.

Military City - The Missions will be debuting their 'Military City' jerseys which will be worn during Military Appreciation Nights.

Thursday, April 13 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets and parking. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, April 14 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Fiesta Medal Giveaway - The first 1,000 fans will receive a one-of-a-kind Flying Chanclas fiesta medal!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, April 15 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Bud Light Postgame Fireworks - Fans can stay after the game to enjoy a terrific fireworks display!

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - During the game, one lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, April 16 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

