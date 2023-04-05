What's New at Riders Field in 2023

FRISCO, Texas - With Opening Day on Thursday, April 6th, the Frisco RoughRiders are announcing a series of enhanced fan amenities, exciting new food items and other ballpark improvements to help increase the overall ballpark and fan experiences at Riders Field in 2023.

Fan Entertainment

The RoughRiders are bringing back some ballpark favorites including:

Pregame Player Autographs

An old staple of RoughRiders games, select players will once again be able to sign autographs and be available to fans pregame.

Pregame Catch on the Field

Bring your glove to every home Sunday game for pregame catch on the field as part of Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's.

All Four Mascots

Feel like someone has been missing the last couple years? In 2023, the Riders will feature all four of our mascots again, so you can say hi to Deuce, Daisy, Bull Moose and Ted E. Bear at Riders Field.

Horse and Rider

As part of our 20th Anniversary celebration all season long, the RoughRiders are bringing back a real-life horse and rider to every Sunday home game! Come out and meet Diva, starting on April 23rd.

In-Game Entertainment

From fan-favorite baby races to wiener dog races to hilarious mascot skits and more, the Riders are bringing back the best of on-field games in 2023. Come enjoy what makes Minor League Baseball the most unique Summer entertainment attraction.

Food

The RoughRiders will also have plenty of brand new delicious food items to try this year! Make sure you stop by to check out:

Nachology

It's the RoughRiders newest cart with a great nacho menu! Try the BBQ Nachos, Chili Cheese Nachos, Chicken Tinga Nachos and Nacho Bravo.

Rojo's

Be sure to try Tacos Al Carbon, Elote and Cheese Quesadillas.

Sweet Shop

Looking for a sweet treat? The new Oreo Churros, Cinnamon & Sugar Churros, Cookie Sandwich or Deauxsant Bite Beignets will surely hit the spot!

Frank's Hot Dogs

Get a little Mexican flavor with the new Sonoran Dog. It's a bacon-wrapped dog with beans, pico, chile-lime mayo and salsa verde.

Coop & Kennel

You'll be able to smell them from blocks away, so get them today! It's the new Garlic Parm Fries from Coop & Kennel.

Fairlane's

Get the new Reuben Dog and Clubber Dog only at Fairlane's! The Clubber is a bacon-wrapped dog topped with caramelized onions and jalapeño jam.

Ono Pacifica

It's a perfect combo of sweet and spicy with the new Sweet Chili Wings.

Homestretch Grill

Get more bang for your buck with the Footlong Hot Dog Basket and the Hot Link Basket.

RoughRiders Big Stick Blonde

Coming back to Riders Field is our RoughRiders-themed beer, Big Stick Blonde, brewed by Texas-based Revolver Brewing. This light blonde beer will be on draft at multiple locations throughout the ballpark.

Renovations

In addition to the new food items and the returning fan entertainment, the RoughRiders have worked hard to make our ballpark feel even more like home.

Parking Lot Renovation

As the first thing you see when you come to Riders Field, the parking lot is in the process of being upgraded with newly painted lines and asphalt work.

Ballpark Painting

While still on going through the month of April, fans will notice the new paint around the park right away upon entering Riders Field. From the railings to the walls above the berm, the new paint gives the Riders' 20-year-old cathedral a new sheen.

Riders Field Landscaping

The ballpark was originally designed to feel like a park within a park and the RoughRiders are restoring the ballpark to that original vision. Some changes to the landscaping will be completed before Opening Day and fans will notice the beautiful new look to the park's grounds by the end of April.

Suite Renovations

All the suites at Riders Field have received a makeover! The suites have a fresh coat of paint and look as good as new!

Herman Marshall Whiskey Saloon

Formerly the Bull Moose Saloon, the Herman Marshall Whiskey Saloon will get a makeover and be a great hangout spot for fans looking to grab one-of-six custom cocktails, a craft beer or just enjoy the AC.

Women's Restrooms

All of the women's restrooms in the ballpark have gotten a facelift with new flooring and a fresh paint job.

Field Renovations

With the new rules in place in Minor League Baseball, the RoughRiders have made field improvements with bigger bases and more of a player-friendly surface in 2023.

Audio Improvements

Speakers throughout the ballpark will carry the PA broadcast and fans in suites, restrooms, the Riders Outpost and other indoor areas can now listen to the live radio broadcast during the game.

H-E-B Family Lawn Seating

This season, the RoughRiders welcome in a new partner, H-E-B, as the official grocery store of the Frisco RoughRiders and the naming rights sponsor to the H-E-B Family Lawn. It's a wonderful Texas-based area for fans to enjoy the game beyond the outfield.

Other additions to the park that fans might not see include:

New Female Staff Facility

With a growing number of female staff in baseball, the RoughRiders are committed to being inclusive to all, so female locker room facilities have been installed at Riders Field.

New Umpire Locker Room

The RoughRiders want to make sure their facilities are the best in the Texas League and across Minor League Baseball, not only for fans, but for everyone who comes to Riders Field. The umpire locker room has been moved to a renovated space before the 2023 season.

The RoughRiders open their 2023 season on April 6th at 6:35 p.m. against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

