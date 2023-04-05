Cardinals Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

April 5, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo -- The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Wednesday the 2023 Opening Day Roster for the Springfield Cardinals, who begin their 18th season at Hammons Field on Thursday, April 6 at 6:35pm against the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins).

Among 22 players making their return to Springfield is 1B Chandler Redmond, who hit for the historic Home Run Cycle with Springfield on August 10, 2022 in Amarillo, becoming just the second player in professional baseball history to hit a solo home run, a two-run homer, a three-run shot and a grand slam all in one game. Redmond's bat from his historic performance is currently on display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

The Opening Day Roster includes four St. Louis Cardinals MLB.com Top 30 Prospects making their return to Springfield in 2021 1st-round pick RHP Michael McGreevy (ranked #8), prolific base-stealer OF Mike Antico (ranked #23), RHP Ryan Loutos (ranked #26) and RHP Andre Granillo (ranked #29).

The following is the Springfield Cardinals Opening Day Roster by position:

PITCHERS (15): RHP Grant Black, RHP Edgar Escobar, RHP Logan Gragg, RHP Andre Granillo, LHP Kenny Hernández, RHP Brandon Komar, RHP Ryan Loutos, RHP Connor Lunn, RHP Jose Martinez, RHP Michael McGreevy, RHP Wilfredo Pereira, RHP Dalton Roach, RHP Logan Sawyer, RHP Ryan Shreve, RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson

CATCHERS (3): Jose Alvarez, Pedro Pages, Nick Raposo

INFIELDERS (5): Jacob Buchberger, Nick Dunn, Arquimedes Gamboa, Irving Lopez, Chandler Redmond

OUTFIELDERS (5): Mike Antico, LJ Jones IV, Matt Koperniak, Todd Lott, Justin Toerner

Our Opening Day Celebration kicks off tomorrow with our Price Cutter & Bar-S Foods Commemorative Print Poster Schedule Giveaway for 2,000 fans, followed by the first of three Opening Weekend Fireworks Celebration Shows following the game. It's also the first Thirsty Thursday of the season, where all fans 21+ can enjoy drink specials on adult beverages throughout the game.

Tickets to every Springfield Cardinals home game are available right now! Click the link below to view our full promotional schedule and order your tickets or give us a call at (417) 863-0395.

Hammons Field | 955 East Trafficway | Springfield, MO 65802 | Ph. (417) 863-2143 | springfield@cardinals.com

Š 2023 Springfield Cardinals | Hammons Field 955 East Trafficway, Springfield, MO 65802

Click here to manage your email subscription preferences.

A Whole New Ball Game

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.