Opening Day Tickets on Sale this Friday

Get ready for the 20th season of Mud Hens baseball at Fifth Third Field! Opening Day is slated for Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Mark your calendar now for Toledo's biggest annual celebration, as the home opener has been a standing room only sellout crowd every year.

Mud Hens Opening Day tickets go on sale this Friday, January 14 at 11 a.m.

Field Level Seats | $20

Club Level Seats | $25

Hessman Home Run Alley | $25

Back by popular demand is the Hessman Home Run Alley. Introduced in 2021, these seats sold out every weekend. Enjoy the view from the place the 'King' hit most of his home runs.

Home Run Terrace Pods | $20/seat

Enjoy seating in our reserved tables in center field. Groups of up to eight are able to reserve a table for our biggest game of the season.

Limited Standing Room Only | $16

Guarantee your place at Fifth Third Field when the Hens return to action on Tuesday, April 5. SRO tickets are limited and always sell out quickly.

Thirty-six of the 72 games will be played on weekend dates (Friday: 12, Saturday: 12, Sunday: 12). The Mud Hens celebrate Mother's Day (May 8), Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-29), and Independence Day Weekend (July 1-3) at home.

The team plays at home against rival Columbus (Cleveland Guardians affiliate) six times (July 22-24 and September 19-21), against Iowa (Chicago Cubs affiliate) six times (June 7-12) and against Louisville (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) 12 times (June 28-July 3 and August 23-28). The 2022 regular season is slated to finish on Wednesday, September 21.

The Mud Hens have averaged more than 500,000 fans annually since the downtown ballpark opened in 2002, selling out 507 times in the history of Fifth Third Field. Next season will mark the first full regular season played in Toledo since 2019 and interest in the team has never been greater. Become a Flock Member to guarantee the best seats to the biggest games of the year by going HERE.

Toledo has averaged more than 150,000 group tickets annually and routinely sells out of group party space for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games prior to Opening Day. All group party spaces are on sale now.

