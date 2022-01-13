Cleveland Announces 2022 Columbus Staff

Andy Tracy is set to return as the Clipper skipper, as 2022 will mark the second straight season with the Bowling Green native at the helm. Tracy previously spent 2019 as the Columbus hitting coach, overseeing a franchise record 213 homers.

Rigo Beltran will remain as the Pitching Coach in Columbus, a position he has held since the beginning of the 2019 season. Beltran will be assisted by Cody Buckel, in the team's newly created role of Pitching Strategist.

Jason Esposito will man the Hitting Coach duties for the second straight season and Jeremy Heller will be in his third straight year as the Athletic Trainer.

New to the staff in 2022 will be Bench Coach, Kyle Lindquist, and Strength and Conditioning Coach, Trent Kaltenbach. Lindquist hails from Worthington and graduated from Worthington Kilbourne before a college career on the mound at Marietta College. Kaltenbach will be the third Strength and Conditioning Coach for Columbus in as many seasons.

The 2022 Columbus Clippers kick off the season on April 5th at Lehigh Valley, with the home opener set for April 12th vs. Syracuse.

