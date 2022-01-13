Marlins Tab Daren Brown to Manage Jumbo Shrimp in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced Thursday that Daren Brown will manage the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp during the 2022 season.

A native of Holdenville, Okla., Brown enters his first season in the Marlins' organization. He boasts more than two decades of managerial experience, most of which came in the Seattle Mariners' organization prior to the upcoming season. Brown holds a 1,260-1,256 (.501) record as a minor league manager, needing just 40 victories to reach 1,300 for his career.

The 2022 season will mark Brown's third stint as a Triple-A skipper. The 54-year-old piloted Triple-A Tacoma in Seattle's organization from 2007-13 and again in 2019, tallying 494 victories, which marks the most wins of any manager in Rainiers franchise history. Brown led Tacoma to consecutive division titles in 2009 and 2010, and during that latter season, helped the Rainiers win the franchise's first outright Pacific Coast League Championship since 1969. Over this time period, Brown also earned a pair of call ups to the Mariners' coaching staff, including a stint as the club's interim manager for the final 50 games of the 2010 season.

After working as Seattle's baserunning coordinator in 2014 and bunting and baserunning coordinator in 2015, Brown steered Double-A Jackson to a 84-55 (.604) record and Southern League Championship in 2016. He skippered Double-A Arkansas during the 2017-18 seasons before returning to Tacoma for the 2019 campaign. In 2021, Brown managed the Kinsport Axmen, a summer collegiate baseball team in the Appalachian League.

The son of former major leaguer Paul Brown, who pitched for parts of four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies from 1961-63 and 1968, Daren was selected in the 29th round of the 1989 draft out of Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He pitched for five seasons in Toronto's organization from 1989-93, reaching as high as Double-A Knoxville. From 1994-99, Daren served as a player-coach (1994-97) and player-manager (1998-99) for Amarillo of the independent Texas-Louisiana League. He retired as a player following the 1999 season, which saw Brown win the circuit's Manager of the Year and Amarillo take the league championship, and managed the Dillas for one more season.

Brown joined the affiliated ranks in 2001 in Seattle's system. He steered High-A San Bernardino (2001-02), Low-A Wisconsin (2003), High-A Inland Empire (2005) and Double-A San Antonio (2006) before being named Tacoma's skipper in 2007.

