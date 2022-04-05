Opening Day Roster Announced

April 5, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists Opening Day roster features top prospects, depth, and a number of returning players who spent time with the Tourists last season. The Houston Astros have assigned 29 players to represent the Tourists as a full season of baseball returns to McCormick Field in 2022.

According to MLB.com, the roster features five players ranked among the top 30 Houston Astros prospects: OF Colin Barber (6), INF Cristian Gonzalez (12), P Chayce McDermott (13), OF Jordan Brewer (21), and P Spencer Arrighetti (30). Barber and McDermott were both fourth round selections by the Astros; Brewer was selected in the third round, and Arrighetti was a sixth-round selection.

The roster also features three additional players selected in the top ten rounds of the draft: P Aaron Brown and Outfielders Zach Daniels and Michael Sandle. The remaining position players include C JC Correa, C Nerio Rodriguez, INF A.J. Lee, INF Luis Santana, INF Chad Stevens, and INF Will Wagner.

Joining McDermott, Arrighetti, and Brown on the pitching staff are left-handed hurlers Hunter Peck and Juan Pablo Lopez. The right-handed arms include Adrian Chaidez, Danny Cody, Tommy DeJuneas, Ray Gaither, Cesar Gomez, Kyle Gruller, Alfredi Jimenez, Cole McDonald, Diosmerky Taveras, Heitor Tokar, Palmer Wenzel, and Derek West.

Asheville's 2022 Opening Day roster features players from across the United States, as well as Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, and the Dominican Republic. 13 of the 29 players will be making their Asheville Tourists debuts within the next few days.

The coaching staff consists of Manager Nate Shaver, Pitching Coach Jose Rada, Hitting Coach Rene Rojas, Development Coach Mike Ramazzotti, Bullpen Catcher/Coach Rob Collison Trainer A.J. Smith, and Strength Coach Sam Knox.

The Tourists take on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at McCormick Field on April 6 for an exhibition contest. The South Atlantic League Home Opener is Tuesday, April 12 where the Tourists play host to the Greenville Drive at 6:35pm. Tickets for the exhibition game as well as Opening Day and the 2022 season can be purchased online at TouristsTickets.com. For more information, visit the Asheville Tourists Box Office or TheAshevilleTourists.com.

