BlueClaws, RWJ Barnabas Health Announced Enhanced Partnership

April 5, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws and RWJBarnabas Health announced today that as an extension of a longtime partnership, RWJBarnabas Health will now serve as the official health care provider of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and a "BlueClaws Founding Partner."

"The BlueClaws and RWJBarnabas Health have been part of the fabric of the Jersey Shore for many years. While we are different organizations, we are also very like-minded organizations," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "We're proud to call RWJBarnabas Health BlueClaws Founding Partners."

"Both of our organizations have been committed to enhancing the lives of the community members we serve at the beautiful Jersey Shore," said Bill Arnold, President and Chief Executive Officer of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, and President of RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region. "From supporting outdoor fun for families and friends to getting kids moving in the local schools, we are so proud of our long-term partnership with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws."

The enhanced partnership will include an interactive RWJBarnabas Health Promo Zone. Located in centerfield, the RWJBarnabas Health Promo Zone will be open during weekend games and offer free activities for kids throughout the game.

Fans will also find "Healthy Together Tips" on display throughout the ShoreTown Ballpark concourse, which are easy to follow reminders for healthful living. RWJBarnabas Health is also the sponsor of the Claws Crew, which will entertain, educate and get the community moving by participating in a variety of community events throughout the summer.

Jenkinson's Boardwalk presents Opening Night at the Jersey Shore on Friday, April 8th, marking the first BlueClaws game of the year and the start of another amazing summer at the Shore.. The 66-game home schedule includes 10 fireworks nights and a wide-ranging Theme Night schedule. Tickets to all BlueClaws home games are currently on sale online at BlueClaws.com.

