Ontario to Host "Kings vs. Kings" on September 26

ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings and Ontario Reign announced today that the "Kings vs. Kings" preseason showcase will return to Toyota Arena in Ontario on Sunday, September 26 at 3:00 p.m.

The showcase, which will begin the preseason schedule for the Kings organization, returns to the Inland Empire for the third time, with Ontario having previously hosted in 2016 and 2018.

Kings vs. Kings will feature LA Kings players skating in an intra-squad showcase, which in past years has featured 5-on-5 play, as well as other game situations including 3-on-3, special teams and a shootout. This season's format will be announced at a later date.

Fans can now purchase a ticket package that includes a ticket to both Kings vs. Kings, as well as Reign Opening Night, for as little as $30. Tickets are available by visiting www.ontarioreign.com/kingsvskings. Package prices will increase on August 1st.

Individual tickets for Kings vs. Kings will be on-sale to the general public at a later date, with more information to come regarding preseason for both the Kings and Reign. Ontario Reign ALL-IN Members have the preseason event included in their ticket package and can also purchase add-on tickets once individual tickets are on-sale.

The Reign will return to the Inland Empire on October 15, 2021. Visit www.ontarioreign.com for the most up to date information regarding the club.

