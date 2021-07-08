Bears Announce Date of 2021-22 Home Opener

(Hershey, PA) - The countdown to the Hershey Bears 2021-22 season is on. The puck drops in 100 days in Chocolatetown, as the club's home opener for the 2021-22 campaign at GIANT Center will be Saturday, October 16.

With the drop of the puck on October 16, the Bears are excited to welcome fans back to GIANT Center at full-capacity for the first time since March 1, 2020, a span of 594 long days.

The Bears will play a full 76-game slate in 2021-22 and the Chocolate and White will skate in the Atlantic Division. A full schedule, including opponent information and game times will be released at a later date. Season Ticket Packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now featuring discounts and great extra benefits, with options ranging from Full Season Tickets to Flex-10 Plans. Further information may be found at HersheyBears.com/tickets/season-tickets.php.

Hershey's 2021-22 season will be the club's 84th in the American Hockey League. The Bears are coming off a truncated 2020-21 campaign where despite a shortened season, limited-capacity, and no playoffs, the Bears won the North Division, and claimed the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's regular season champion.

