Comets Sign Two New Jersey Born Players for Upcoming Season

July 8, 2021







Utica, NY- The Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon announced today that the club signed forward Jordan Kaplan and defenseman Joe Masonius to standard player contracts for the 2021-2022 season.

Kaplan, 24, spent three seasons at Sacred Heart University before transferring to the University of Vermont for his senior year. During his four seasons of NCAA hockey, he totaled 116 games while registering 26 goals and 32 assists for 58 points. Kaplan, 5-foot-10, 170-pounds, was born in Bridgewater, New Jersey. He finished his senior year at Vermont with nine games played scoring one goal and one assist for two points.

Masonius, 24, hails from Spring Lake, New Jersey and attended the University of Connecticut for three seasons before turning professional. Drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, he spent the 2019-20 season with both Norfolk and Greenville of the ECHL while playing nine games with the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL last year. Masonius, 6-feet, 190-pounds, won a gold medal in the Under-18 World Junior Championship in 2015 with Team USA.

The Comets open the 2021-2022 season at home inside the Adirondack Bank Center on October 17th. The game will mark the anniversary of the Utica Devils inaugural game 34 years ago.

