Ontario Reign Sign Max Gottlieb to AHL Contract

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed defenseman Max Gottlieb to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

The 24-year-old Gottlieb (born January 27, 1995) made his professional debut with Ontario in March, after he completed a four-season NCAA career with Brown University. Gottlieb collected two points (1-1=2) from six games played with the Reign, including his first professional assist on April 10 in Stockton and his first professional goal on April 13 at home against the Heat.

The Old Bridge, NJ native concluded his collegiate career with 60 points (10-50=60) from 118 games played, ranking sixth all-time in Brown history amongst defensemen in assists, and eighth in points. Gottlieb was a co-captain of the Bears as a senior, was named Second Team All-Ivy twice in his career and was selected to the ECAC All-Rookie team as a freshman in 2016.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, on October 4, 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

