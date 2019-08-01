Sabres, Elie Agree to One-Year Contract

August 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has agreed to terms with forward Remi Elie on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $700,000.

Elie (6'1", 215 lbs., 4/16/1995) appeared in 16 games with the Sabres in 2018-19 after the team claimed him off waivers from the Dallas Stars in October. He also played 25 regular-season AHL games and three playoff games with the Rochester Americans, totaling 14 points (8+6) in those contests.

Selected by Dallas in the second round (40th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Elie has recorded 22 points (7+15) in 106 games through three NHL seasons. The Cornwall, Ontario native has also recorded 60 points (24+36) in 146 regular-season AHL contests, adding nine points (2+7) in 26 AHL playoff games.

