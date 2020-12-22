Ontario Reign Raise $9,500 from Virtual Teddy Toss

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the organization raised $9,500 from the "Virtual Teddy Bear Toss". The virtual event, run over the past ten days in partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market, raised money for Toys for Tots and Feeding America around the holiday season.

Without AHL hockey this December, the Reign organized the virtual event to help raise money to fill the void of the usual Teddy Toss. Thanks to a generous donation from the Ontario Reign Dance Team, along with numerous generous contributions from our fans, we were able to raise more than $7,000 in total donations throughout the ten-day span. The Hope Reigns Foundation matched the first $2,000 donated by our fans, bringing the total amount raised to $9,500.

"We were blown away by the kindness shown by our fans during our Virtual Teddy Bear Toss," Ontario Reign President Darren Abbott said. "They have consistently made us proud with their generosity and community spirit."

The total donations received were spread out amongst Toys for Tots, Feeding America and the Hope Reigns Foundation, at the choice of the donor. All money raised from this initiative will go directly to the non-profit groups.

The Ontario Reign currently have a targeted start date of February 5 for the 2020-21 AHL season. For the most up-to-date information regarding the status of the upcoming Reign season, visit ontarioreign.com/FAQ.

