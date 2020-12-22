A Message on Behalf of Nathan Paetsch

I just wanted to thank all of you that went out of your way to say such kind words about my retirement. Not only that, you always shone a positive light on my career. I can't tell you how many times one of your news reports made my family's (extended Rochester family) day/month/year. Your heartfelt stories will always hold a special place in my heart. In times when media can unfortunately get a negative spin, I can truly say you bring out the best in all of us. Your work inspires and uplifts the community. After a long career I'm lucky to call you friends. I hope to see all of you soon. Thank you again for everything.

Forever grateful,

-Nathan Paetsch

