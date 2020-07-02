ONEOK Field Undergoes BELFOR Cleaning Process

Prior to the start of the Tulsa Drillers inaugural season in the Texas Collegiate Baseball League, ONEOK Field underwent a substantial cleaning process from BELFOR. BELFOR utilizes a 3-Step Clean System that was applied to all interior areas of ONEOK Field, including all restrooms, suites and locker rooms.

The BELFOR 3-Step Clean System features the most advanced technology on the market. It uses a professional-grade botanical disinfectant combined with a unique antimicrobial surface protectant that can provide continuous protection for up to 90 days.

BELFOR is the exclusive provider and the only certified company in the restoration industry who can offer this groundbreaking product and service.

It differs from other cleaning strategies because of its longer lasting protection against a broad range of-antimicrobial contaminants. It goes beyond the initial disinfection by helping keep surfaces protected between regular cleanings and for a longer period of time, providing a safer environment for employees and patrons.

"It has been great to work with BELFOR on getting ONEOK Field ready to accept players and customers again," said Drillers President Mike Melega. "It was an easy decision for us to use them as the cleaning system is second to none. It was just another step that we took to get the stadium clean and sanitary for our season."

Two Centers of Excellence of the Global Virus Network (GVN) tested and independently verified this antimicrobial technology.

ONEOK Field will feature live baseball throughout the month of July as the Drillers will play a total of 15 home games in their first season of the TCL. The final regular season home game is scheduled to be played on July 26. If the Drillers qualify for the postseason, Tulsa could host two playoff games at ONEOK Field in August.

