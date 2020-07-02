Drillers Pitchers Record 19 Strikeouts in Loss to Frisco

July 2, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa Drillers first baseman Clay Owens from USC

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Tulsa Drillers first baseman Clay Owens from USC(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

Tulsa, OK - Control was the story in the Tulsa Drillers second game of the Texas Collegiate Baseball season. Five Drillers pitchers combined to issue eight walks to Frisco batters with four of the free passes coming around to score. The RoughRiders used the generosity to claim a 7-2 win at ONEOK Field.

The two teams have now split the first two meetings of the year with the rubber game of the series scheduled for Thursday night in Tulsa.

The walks overshadowed another big strikeout night for Drillers pitchers who combined to punch out 19 batters. In two games, Tulsa hurlers have now struck out a total of 34.

The Drillers took an early lead in the game with a run in the bottom of the second. Florida International's Alec Sanchez doubled to the base of the left field wall to lead off the inning. He scored the game's first run on a single to center from Bixby and OSU's Cade Cabbiness.

The RoughRiders tied the game in the top of the third as Isaiah Ortega-Jones led off with triple and scored when Tommy Sacco singled through a drawn-in infield.

Frisco went in front to stay with three runs against reliever Cade Winquest in the fourth. Winquest, who attends the University of Texas-Arlington, walked three batters and hit another. It set the stage for an RBI single from Ortega-Jones and a two-run hit from Stacco.

The Riders added two more runs in the fifth and one in the eighth. Tulsa's only other run scored on a bases-loaded walk to Sanchez in the fifth.

TULSA HITTERS: The Drillers were held to just five hits in the game and no one had more than one. Sanchez reached base three times, doubling and walking twice. He played a part in both Tulsa runs, scoring one and getting the RBI on the other.

After going 2-4 in Tuesday's opener, USC's Ben Ramirez went 1-4 with a stolen base.

Cam Chick pinch-hit and singled in the ninth.

Ben MacNaughton made his season debut by also pinch-hitting in the final frame and hit one of the hardest balls of the night with a liner to the shortstop that turned into a game-ending double play.

The Drillers had four stolen bases in the game.

TULSA PITCHERS: Hunter Barco was impressive in his first start of the season. The highly-touted University of Florida lefthander worked three innings, recording eight strikeouts. Eight of his nine outs came on strikeouts. The only exception was a caught stealing. Barco did allow four hits and was charged with one run.

Winquest was charged with the loss after surrendering three runs in 2/3 of an inning.

A pair of Oral Roberts University hurlers followed Winquest to the mound. Kade McCullough gave up two runs in 2/3 of an inning, while lefthander Adam Scoggins pitched 1.2 scoreless frames.

Nebraska's Colby Gomes finished the game, surrendering one run in three innings, striking out six.

UP NEXT: Tulsa will close out its season-opening homestand Thursday night against Frisco. Following the game, fans can enjoy a large Independence Holiday Fireworks Spectacular. First pitch at ONEOK Field is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available online. The game can also be viewed online with a subscription to TCL-TV.

The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Frisco - TBA

Tulsa - LHP Garrett Crowley, followed by RHP Javier Ramos and LHP Shane Mejia.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.