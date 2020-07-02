Cane Cutters Take Game 2 of Opening Week Series

Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters grabbed a 6-4 win over the Victoria Generals Wednesday night at Fabacher Field, evening out the series.

Acadiana posted six runs on seven hits, led at the plate once again by left fielder Cole McConnell (LA Tech) who went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Six of Acadiana's hitters in the starting lineup recorded hits on the night.

The Cutters got on the board in the bottom of the first with two runs and the Generals retaliated with their first run on the top of the second. Acadiana added to its lead with three runs in the bottom of the third, holding a one-run lead after Victoria plated two in the fifth. The Cane Cutters added an insurance run the bottom of the inning while the Generals attempted to mount a rally with one last run in the ninth but were shut down by stellar pitching out of the Acadiana bullpen.

On the mound, starting pitcher Bailey Holstein (University of New Orleans) earned the win after allowing only one run (earned), three hits and two walks but also striking out five batters over four innings of work. Levi David (Northwestern State) took over in the fifth, allowing four hits, two runs (both earned) and two walks with a strikeout over 1.1 innings of work.

Ragin' Cajun sophomore Blake Marshall was the standout on the mound after striking out seven and allowing only one run (earned) on two hits and walking one batter over 3.1 innings.

Tyler Booth (LSU-Shreveport) got the save, recording the last strikeout of the game in just four pitches.

Defensively, the Cutters only posted two errors to the Generals' three. Catcher Marshall Skinner (Northwestern State) caught two runners stealing but the highlight of the night was Trace Henry's (UL-Monroe) webgem catch in centerfield for the second out of the fourth inning which earned him Powerade Player of the Game.

The Cane Cutters will look to take the series win from the Generals at 7 p.m. on Thursday night at Fabacher Field. It's Thursty Thursday at the ballpark with two-for-one draft beer at the Kegarator all night.

