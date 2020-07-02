Twins Show Life in Game Two of Opening Series

Texarkana, TX - Game two of this opening series showed some signs of life from the Twins, where the bats are starting to look more and more promising. However, the Twins brought the wood a little too late as they drop tonight's game and bring their record to 0-2 in the 2020 season.

Tonight was the Sod Dogs' turn to start things off fast, where they left a runner on third in the first inning, and added two runs in the next two. The Sod Dogs then continued to add runs up until the 7th inning, where they took a commanding 9-0 lead. The Twins then showed some sparks in the 8th inning, adding two runs thanks to a triple from Cameron Dollar. Sadly, the sign of life came too late as the Sod Dogs took game two by a score of 9-2. Brandon Schmidt, the head coach of the Twins, commented that, "The first game we didn't really come ready to play, we beat ourselves up too many times. I thought today was a little bit better. We saw some better swings in the 8th and 9th innings, so definitely some excitement there." Schmidt added that the Twins pitchers "weren't getting a lot of first pitch strikes, so we're definitely going to work on that more and get that on the right track."

Triston Dixon started off the night on the bump for the Twins, going 4 innings and posting 6 strikeouts. Dixon was followed by Josh Salinas, who pitched in the 5th inning and posted 2 strikeouts. Isaac Vanderhart and Colby Adkins followed Salinas, and Dominican Republic native Flavio Tirado ended the game tonight. Cameron Dollar went 2-4 tonight with a double in the 1st inning and a triple in the 8th inning. Jay French went 1-4 with a single in the 8th inning, that ended up being one of the two Twins runs. Jake Slunder also went 1-4 with a single in the 8th, and he ended up being the 2nd Twins run tonight. Tyler Trovinger went 1-4 with a single in the 9th inning. Finally, Austin Colon ended his night 1-4 with a single in the 5th.

The Twins complete this first three game series tomorrow night at 7:05, where they will play game three against the Sod Dogs at George Dobson Field.

