OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience Returns

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced they have once again partnered with the Junior Ducks Baseball Organization to present the #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience. A trio of three-day-long youth baseball camps will take place at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks, for children between the ages of five and 12. CLICK HERE to sign up today!

"This is the perfect opportunity for young ballplayers to learn the game from professional players and coaches on a pro baseball field," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "Our campers had a safe and fun experience last year, and we look forward to more of the same in 2021."

The following are the dates for each session, with each camp day running from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Session 1: Tuesday, July 6 - Thursday, July 8

Session 2: Tuesday, August 10 - Thursday, August 12

Session 3: Tuesday, August 24 - Thursday, August 26

The #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience will be led by several Ducks players, coaches and alumni on the professional playing field at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Registration and operation of the camp will be conducted by the Junior Ducks in coordination with the Long Island Ducks. Staff will follow social distancing and equipment guidelines to maintain a safe learning environment for everyone. More information regarding these policies can be found HERE.

As part of their registration, all campers will receive a special edition #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience t-shirt. Campers are expected to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m., and one (1) parent or guardian per participant will be allowed into the ballpark to watch the camps.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

