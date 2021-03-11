Rockers Add Trio of Catchers to 2021 Roster

Catcher Logan Moore (left)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers today announced the signing of three catchers for the 2021 season including a pair of veteran receivers with experience at the AAA level of affiliated baseball and a rookie who will make his professional debut. The trio includes veterans Stuart Levy and Logan Moore as well as newcomer Kole McKinnon.

Rockers manager Jamie Keefe places a great deal of emphasis on his catchers and their ability to control the game through their handling of the pitching staff and as the cornerstone of a solid defense.

"We have always leaned on our catchers," said Keefe. "They're going to have a lot of say in this organization and with me and my coaching staff. Their voices will be heard. And all three of these guys can catch and throw."

Moore is no stranger to the Atlantic League. The Loveland, Colo. native saw considerable action against the Rockers while playing with the New Britain Bees during the 2019 season. That year, Moore hit a career-high 15 homers and drove in 66 runs while being named to the Atlantic League All-Star team. The Rockers acquired Moore through the league's dispersal draft following the 2019 season when New Britain transitioned from a professional team to a collegiate all-star club.

"At the end of the 2019 season when the New Britain players were available at the dispersal draft, there was only one guy that I really wanted and that was Logan Moore," said Keefe. "I believe he caught all but two games against us the whole the year. Offensively, he did a lot of damage against us. Just watching him catch and watching him go about his business every day and how he handled the pitching staff was second to none. I haven't seen anybody in independent baseball be able to carry a staff the way that he did in 2019 with New Britain.

"Logan knows the game of baseball and he will be a huge addition to our team and even our coaching staff. I look forward to working with him on a daily basis."

Levy will begin his first season of independent baseball after having spent the first five seasons of his professional career in the Baltimore Orioles organization. Levy reached AAA with Norfolk in 2018 and has played 129 career games at the Advanced A level or higher. He hit .250 with Bowie (AA) in 2019 and logged a career-best 1.025 OPS. Levy was a 27th round draft pick of the Orioles in 2015 out of Arkansas State. The Benton, Ark. native has been a standout defensive catcher throughout his collegiate and professional career.

"Stuart has quite a bit of Double A, Triple A experience as a farmhand of the Orioles," said Keefe. "We saw him at a personal workout a couple of years ago. He looked really good and we are excited to have him. He's got some juice in his bat though he hasn't been given a chance to play every day. This could work out well for him where he knows he's going to have one or two of the guys in the rotation and he's going to get more of a chance to play. I'm looking forward to having him come in and not just compete for a job, but he's got a rocket for an arm. Stuart really impressed us with his defense in the times that I saw him play."

McKinnon will make his professional debut when the Rockers open the 2021 season on May 28 at York, Pa. McKinnon hit .265 as a senior at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2019 but went undrafted. The Lincoln, Neb. native played two seasons at Allen Community College in Iola, Kansas before enrolling at ULL.

"We picked Kole at the Atlantic League Draft last year," said Keefe. "He was the best defensive player at the ballpark for those two days. It was a no-brainer to give him an opportunity to come in here and compete for a position."

The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point's schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.

