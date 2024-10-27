One Week Away: Fees on Us

October 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

We're just 7 days away from our final match of the season, San Diego! Join us at Snapdragon Stadium as Wave FC takes on Racing Louisville FC at 2:30 p.m. next Sunday. Fan Fest, special fan deals and more info on the match below. We're going big to celebrate you!

We're covering the fees with this exclusive offer! Get your tickets for Wave FC vs. Racing Louisville for the club's Fan Appreciation match, presented by PNC Bank.

Batters Up! The first 15,000 fans at the match on Nov. 3 will receive an exclusive Wave FC Baseball jersey. Get the limited edition jersey when gates open at 12:30. Prior to the match, join the Wave on the northeast lawn outside of the stadium for Fan Fest beginning at 11 a.m. Fan Fest will feature Wave FC's inflatable soccer game, poster making, face painting, and a live DJ on the Mostra Coffee stage, for fans to enjoy.

Fill the Truck presented by Agramont will be at at Fan Fest from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. where fans are invited to drop off new toys and blankets to benefit our community partners ASYMCA, Chicano Federation, and Humble Design. All fans that donate an item will be entered to win a Wave FC team signed jersey.

Throughout the match, the Wave will have various Fan Appreciation activations such as random row giveaways occurring every 15 minutes and t-shirt tosses. In addition, we're honoring youth coaches in San Diego.

