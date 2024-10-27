Racing's Sears Scores, Assists in Historic USWNT Debut

October 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC's own Emma Sears reacts following her goal

The U.S. Women's National team on Sunday rallied to defeat Iceland by a 3-1 score, and Racing Louisville FC's own Emma Sears played a major part in the result.

Sears, who came on at Nashville's Geodis Park as a 56th-minute substitute, assisted the Americans' equalizer before tacking on a goal of her own - this all in her international debut at any level in the red, white and blue.

The Racing rookie forward Sears first found Lynn Williams on a touch toward goal that Williams finished to level the score in the 72nd minute. After Lindsey Horan scored the USWNT's go-ahead goal, Sears scored one of her own three minutes into second half stoppage time.

The performance made Sears only the fourth player in USWNT history to tally both a goal and assist while earning a first cap. She's also the 23rd USWNT player to score on her debut.

Sears, 23, arrived to Louisville as a second round pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft out of Ohio State. She's gone on to score 5 goals in 25 league appearances with Racing in contention to qualify for the playoffs next Sunday in the club's regular season finale at San Diego Wave FC.

First, Sears could star for the USWNT at Lynn Family Stadium when the Americans play in Louisville this Wednesday for the first time in 20 years. Kickoff for the friendly against Argentina is set for 7 p.m. with limited tickets available through Ticketmaster.

