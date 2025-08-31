One Knoxville SC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Gio Calixtro's header in the 24th minute proved to be the winner as One Knoxville SC earned a 1-0 victory over Spokane Velocity FC at Covenant Health Park, maintaining One Knox's unbeaten home record this season while ending the visitors' three-game winning streak.







