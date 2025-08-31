One Knoxville SC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
Gio Calixtro's header in the 24th minute proved to be the winner as One Knoxville SC earned a 1-0 victory over Spokane Velocity FC at Covenant Health Park, maintaining One Knox's unbeaten home record this season while ending the visitors' three-game winning streak.
Check out the One Knoxville SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from August 30, 2025
- Spokane Velocity FC Concludes a Two Match Road Trip With a Clash Against One Knoxville SC - Spokane Velocity FC
- Tormenta FC Dominates Forward Madison in 4-0 Victory - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- WSC Earns Hard-Fought 2-2 Draw at Naples Saturday NightÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ - Westchester SC
- Hearts Put Four Past Charlotte in Rampant Win - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Three-Goal Second Half Sinks Charlotte against Portland - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent One Knoxville SC Stories
- No Goals Scored Between No. 3 Knoxville and No. 4 Naples
- No. 3 and No. 4 Teams Clash as Knoxville Hosts FC Naples
- Knoxville's Eight-Game Unbeaten Streak Snapped by Richmond
- Knoxville Rises to No. 3 with Win over Richmond
- Knoxville Looks to Continue to Climb Standings in First Clash with Richmond