One Day Baseball Clinic June 12th

May 26, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







The Dunedin Blue Jays along with Major League Baseball's PLAY BALL Weekend will host a free clinic at TD Ballpark on Sunday, June 12th beginning at 9:45 AM. Attendees will receive instruction designed for players between the ages of 5 and 12.

Registration is free! You must sign up online in advance of the event.. Registration begins at 9:00 am and the clinic will run from 9:45 am to 10:45 am.

The Dunedin Blue Jays take on the Lakeland Flying Tigers at 12:00 PM following the clinic. Kids who sign up for the clinic receive a free ticket to the game along with other prizes for attending. Parents and adults who would like to see the clinic and game must purchase a ticket at our Dunedin Blue Jays website or.

*Camp available to the first 200 kids who sign up. Sign up will close when all spots are filled.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 26, 2022

One Day Baseball Clinic June 12th - Dunedin Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.