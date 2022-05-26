Palm Beach Powers Past Daytona, 7-5

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - CF Jay Allen II matched a career-best with three knocks, while RF Blake Dunn added a career-best three hits of his own. However, the exploits of the Tortugas' outfield weren't enough, as the Palm Beach Cardinals utilized three home runs to clip Daytona, 7-5, in front of 1,516 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday night.

Neither team wasted long in getting on the board. In the top of the first, 3B Osvaldo Tovalin (2-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) singled and scored on a double to left-center by 1B Brady Whalen (1-4, 2B, RBI, BB). Daytona (18-24) promptly tied it in the bottom half, as Allen (3-4, 2 R, 2B, SO) reached on an infield single and motored around on a double to right-center from Dunn (3-5, R, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI, SO).

In the second, the Cardinals (15-27) started using the gopher ball. On the first pitch of the frame, RF Darlin Moquete (2-4, R, HR, RBI, 2 SO) snuck a ball beyond the fence in left for a solo home run. The 22-year-old's second home run of the year and series put Palm Beach in front, 2-1.

Three pitches later, the following hitter - C Aaron McKeithan (1-3, R, HR, RBI, SO) - slammed a delivery off the manual scoreboard in left-center. The UNC Charlotte alum's first professional home run extended the Cardinals' lead to two, 3-1.

Daytona pulled back within a run in the third. SS Braylin Minier (1-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB, SO) garnered a four-pitch walk to start the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Allen. Following a ground out that advanced him to third, LF Jamal O'Guinn (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SO) slapped an RBI double off the center-field wall.

Palm Beach took control from there. 2B Sander Mora (2-4, R, SO) singled to right with one out in the fifth and came around to score on a two-run blast into the auxiliary parking lot beyond the right-field wall from Tovalin. The Azusa Pacific University alum's second home run of the year elongated the Redbirds' edge to three, 5-2.

The Cardinals added single runs in the sixth and seventh, taking a 7-2 advantage, on singles from CF Adanson Cruz (1-3, RBI, BB) and LF Matt Chamberlain (2-5, R, RBI, SO).

Daytona trimmed Palm Beach's lead down to three in the bottom half of the inning. Allen ignited a rally with a one-out two-bagger off the padded wall in left and dented the dish on Dunn's scalding triple into the gap in right-center. O'Guinn made it a 7-4 contest on a sacrifice fly to center.

An inning later, 3B Michel Triana (2-3, R, 2 2B, BB) hit a looping double into shallow center to start the attack. Following consecutive strikeouts, Minier pounded a double down the left-field line and into the corner. Triana scored on the 18-year-old's extra-base knock, drawing the Tortugas within a pair, 7-5.

In the ninth, Daytona would bring the tying run to the plate. Ibarra collected a two-out free pass on a pitch clock violation before a 3-2 offering, setting the stage for 2B Tyler Callihan (0-5). The 21-year-old demolished a 3-1 pitch to straight away center field, but Cruz ran it down right in front of the fence and the batter's eye for the game's final out.

LHP Chris Gerard (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) collected a career-high five innings for Palm Beach en route to his second victory of the season. RHP Edgar Manzo (2.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, 4 SO) registered the final six outs for his first save of the year and the second of his career.

RHP José Franco (5.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, BB, SO) also posted a career-best in innings pitched on Thursday with five. However, the 21-year-old yielded five runs and suffered his second loss of 2022.

