Omaha Storm Chasers Announce 2025 Home Game Times

October 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced scheduled first pitch times for all 75 home games at Werner Park in 2025. All game times are subject to change.

The home opener, scheduled for Tuesday, April 1, 2025, against the Louisville Bats, is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. For the months of April and May, most weeknight games are scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m., except for a 7:05 p.m. start Friday, May 16 vs. Columbus. All Sunday home games in April and May are slated for a 2:05 p.m. first pitch and both Saturday home games in April - April 5 vs. Louisville and April 19 vs. Norfolk - are scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m. as well. Saturday, May 3 vs. Indianapolis will start at 6:35 p.m., while Saturday, May 17 vs. Columbus will feature a 7:05 p.m. first pitch and the game Saturday, May 31 vs. St. Paul begins at 6:05 p.m.

Gates are scheduled to open one hour and five minutes before first pitch for every home game.

Omaha welcomes three new opponents to the metro in 2025, beginning with the Baltimore Orioles affiliate, the Norfolk Tides April 15 to 20. The Tampa Bay Rays affiliate Durham Bulls travel to Werner Park June 17 to 22, while the Chicago White Sox affiliate Charlotte Knights make their first trip to Papillion September 9 to 14.

A complete version of the 2025 schedule, with game times for home games, is available here.

Beginning Tuesday, June 3 and continuing through Friday, August 1, weeknight home games are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m., while Sunday home games are scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. between June and August, except for a 2:05 p.m. start July 13. Omaha's home game Friday, July 4 vs. Iowa, is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. All Saturday home games from May 31 through the end of the season will feature a 6:05 p.m. start time.

Weeknight home games from August 12 through the end of the regular season in September are slated to begin at 6:35 p.m. while the 2:05 p.m. Sunday start time returns for the home regular season finale Sunday, September 14.

The Storm Chasers are scheduled to play eight weekday home games in 2025. The April 2 game vs. Louisville and April 15 vs. Norfolk are scheduled for 12:05 p.m. starts, while the April 16 game vs. Norfolk and April 29 game vs. Indianapolis are slated for 11:05 a.m. first pitches. June 17 vs. Durham is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., July 8 vs. Toledo is slated for a 12:05 p.m. start and July 30 vs. Louisville will start at 12:05 p.m. as well. The final weekday game of the season will be September 9 vs. Charlotte, with another 12:05 p.m. first pitch.

NUMBER OF HOME GAMES BY START TIME:

11:05 a.m. - 2

12:05 p.m. - 6

2:05 p.m. - 8

5:05 p.m. - 7

6:05 p.m. - 9

6:35 p.m. - 27

7:05 p.m. - 16

