Durham Bulls Statement Regarding Tampa Bay Rays' 2025 Season

October 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







As the proud Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, we are always ready to support our parent club. Currently, there have been no discussions about hosting them in Durham, and we do not anticipate hosting them for a full season due to schedules overlapping and other logistical challenges.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.