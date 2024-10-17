Durham Bulls Statement Regarding Tampa Bay Rays' 2025 Season
October 17, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
As the proud Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, we are always ready to support our parent club. Currently, there have been no discussions about hosting them in Durham, and we do not anticipate hosting them for a full season due to schedules overlapping and other logistical challenges.
