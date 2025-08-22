Oliveira SLICES Through Montreal for the TD: CFL

Published on August 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Winnipeg executes a strong drive with key completions from Zach Collaros and runs from Brady Oliveira before Oliveira barges in from 3 yards out for the touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.