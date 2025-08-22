Oliveira SLICES Through Montreal for the TD: CFL
Published on August 21, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Winnipeg executes a strong drive with key completions from Zach Collaros and runs from Brady Oliveira before Oliveira barges in from 3 yards out for the touchdown.
