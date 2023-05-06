Oklahoma City Edges El Paso, 3-2

Oklahoma City catcher Hunter Feduccia hit a go-ahead two-run home run off the right field pole in the top of the eighth inning of the Dodgers' 3-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas. The loss ended El Paso's three-game winning streak.

The Chihuahuas had three hits Saturday and two of them left the park. Preston Tucker hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning, his fourth home run in the last three games. Brandon Dixon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth, which at the time put El Paso ahead 2-1.

El Paso starter Matt Waldron allowed only one run in 5.2 innings Saturday and has pitched more than five innings and allowed one or fewer runs in two of his last three starts. Chihuahuas pitching struck out 14 Dodgers Saturday and has now struck out 10 or more batters in all five games of the series.

Box Score: Dodgers 3, Chihuahuas 2 Final Score (05/06/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (22-10), El Paso (14-18)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City LHP Robbie Erlin (1-0, 6.93) vs. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (1-2, 7.28). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

