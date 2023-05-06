Dodgers Earn 3-2 Win

Hunter Feduccia hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Oklahoma City Dodgers pitching staff had another strong game during a 3-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers (22-10) trailed, 2-1, entering the eighth inning and had been limited to five hits while going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position through seven innings. After Yonny Hernández reached base on an infield single to lead off the inning, Feduccia stepped up next and drilled a line drive home run off the right field foul pole to put the Dodgers in front. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, El Paso's José Iglesias hit a ball to the right-center field gap, but a perfectly executed relay from Drew Avans to Hernández to third baseman Devin Mann to tag out Iglesias ended the inning. Nick Robertson then retired the side in order in the ninth inning to seal the win. El Paso (14-18) took the game's first lead in the second inning on a solo homer by Preston Tucker. The Dodgers evened the score with a RBI double by Jahmai Jones in the fourth inning before the Chihuahuas regained the lead in the sixth inning on a Brandon Dixon home run.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers snapped their season-long three game losing streak and improved to 10-1 in one-run games. They also won for the seventh time this season after trailing in the eighth inning or later. Four of the five games in the current series between the Dodgers and Chihuahuas have been decided in the eighth inning or later.

-Hunter Feduccia's team-leading fifth home run was the difference in the game, as he collected his seventh multi-RBI game of the season. It was only the team's fourth homer in the last 14 games, but their first home run with a runner on base during that span.

-The OKC pitching staff retired 26 of 32 batters in the contest, allowing three hits and two walks, plus one error. The three hits tied the team's season-low in a nine-inning game this season, and the Dodgers allowed two or fewer runs for the 10th time this season and for the second time in five games at hitter-friendly Southwest University Park.

-Starting pitcher Matt Andriese had to exit the game in the bottom of the fourth inning after taking a comebacker off his lower body. Andriese had thrown 3.1 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while retiring 10 of 12 batters faced before sustaining the injury.

-For the second straight game, the bullpen had an outstanding effort, allowing one run over the final 5.2 innings. Bryan Hudson, Tyler Cyr, Justin Bruihl and Nick Robertson combined to allow one run and two hits, with two walks and six strikeouts. Bruihl earned the win with two scoreless innings and Roberston picked up his third save...Over the last two games, OKC relievers have allowed just one run and four hits across 12.0 innings.

-Devin Mann hit his 18th double of the season and doubled in a third consecutive game . Mann leads all of the Minors in doubles and now has 15 doubles in his last 17 games, while hitting safely in 14 of the 17 contests.

-Steven Duggar and Justin Yurchak led the Dodgers with two hits apiece.

What's Next: The Dodgers finish their series in El Paso beginning at 1:05 p.m. CT Sunday, aiming for a series split. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

