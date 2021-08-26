OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 26, 2021

August 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Las Vegas Aviators (51-45) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (49-46)

Game #96 of 130/Home #42 of 65

Pitching Probables: LV-RHP Homer Bailey (1-3, 5.79) vs. OKC-RHP Ryan Pepiot (1-2, 6.62)

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers return home for a 12-game homestand and open a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have lost back-to-back games, as well as five of their last six games, but have won four of their last five in Bricktown...After playing 29 straight games against East Division opponents, the Dodgers will play the Aviators for a cross-division set.

Last Game: The Sugar Land Skeeters scored six runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good Tuesday night and send the Oklahoma City Dodgers to an 8-1 loss in the series finale and final meeting of the season between the Triple-A West East Division foes. The Dodgers took the first lead just two batters into the game when Zach McKinstry homered. But following the home run, Skeeters pitchers then retired the next 10 OKC batters and 15 of the next 16 OKC batters. Sugar Land went on to tie the game in the fourth inning on a RBI groundout by Jose Siri. The Skeeters scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 7-1 lead, including a homer by Alex De Goti to lead off the inning and a two-run single by Siri. Colton Shaver homered in the eighth inning to cap the scoring.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Ryan Pepiot (1-2) takes the mound for his fifth Triple-A start and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark tonight...He last started Aug. 20 in Sugar Land, allowing a career-high eight runs (five earned) and eight hits over 4.1 innings with four walks and five strikeouts and was charged with his second loss with the Dodgers in OKC's 12-7 defeat. The eight hits also tied his career high...Pepiot will look to straighten things out on the mound tonight after allowing 17 runs and 21 hits over 12.2 IP during his last three starts. Prior to that, Pepiot had posted a combined 2.92 ERA, .145 BAA and 0.94 WHIP over his first 16 games of the season between OKC and Double-A Tulsa...Pepiot was promoted to OKC from Double-A Tulsa July 31. The current Dodgers' No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline made 15 appearances (13 starts) for the Drillers and posted a 3-4 record and 2.87 ERA. He allowed 19 runs and 30 hits with 26 walks and 81 strikeouts over 59.2 innings. Pepiot held the opposition scoreless in five of his 15 games and allowed no more than one run in 10 of 15 games. At the time of his promotion, he led the Drillers with 81 strikeouts and had the lowest ERA among regular starting pitchers. His 81 K's ranked fifth-most in the Double-A Central...Pepiot did not play during the 2020 season due to the cancellation of the Minor League Baseball season, but spent part of the year at the Dodgers' Alternate Training Site on the campus of USC...He began his pro career after being selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Butler University, becoming the Bulldogs' highest-ever draft pick. Pepiot zoomed up to Triple-A, reaching the level after just 28 career games (23 starts) and 83.0 IP.

Against the Aviators: 2021: 0-0 2019: 1-3 All-time: 48-55 At OKC: 23-24 Oklahoma City and Las Vegas are meeting for their first of two series this season and only series of the regular season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams will also meet as part of Triple-A's Final Stretch during a five-game series Sept. 23-27 in Las Vegas...The teams last met during a four-game series in Las Vegas Aug. 2-5, 2019. The Aviators won the series, 3-1, and scored 10 runs in each of their three wins during the series, outscoring the Dodgers, 36-29, as the Aviators batted .342 in the series. Twice in their three wins, the Aviators trailed in their final at-bat, only to rally and walk off with a win...Austin Barnes and Gavin Lux each led OKC with eight hits and Barnes homered four times in the series, collecting 10 RBI...Prior to 2019, the teams split their previous two season series. This is the first time Las Vegas has played in Bricktown since June 16-19, 2018, when the team was known as the 51s and they were affiliated with the New York Mets...OKC last won a series against Las Vegas in 2015 (3-1) on the road and last won a home series against Las Vegas in 2014 (3-1).

Texas Hold 'Em: The Dodgers were held to one run Tuesday night in Sugar Land for the first time since July 29 during a 3-1 loss at Round Rock. It was also their lowest run total in a game against Sugar Land this season, and it occurred after OKC had scored five or more runs in each of the first five games of the series and in each of their last seven games overall. It was just the fifth time in the last 71 games the Dodgers scored fewer than three runs...OKC had plated at least seven runs in 11 of the last 19 games entering Tuesday and had eight games with double-digit hit totals during the stretch. The Dodgers were held to three hits Tuesday night for their lowest hit total since that July 29 loss in Round Rock when they totaled two hits. They were held to just one extra-base hit for the first time in eight games...Even with a quiet night Tuesday, the Dodgers still rank second in Triple-A West this month in runs scored with 137, only trailing league leader and current opponent Las Vegas (155).

Looking for a W: The Dodgers have lost five of their last six games, marking the first time they have lost five of six games since July 2-8, dropping four of five against Salt Lake in OKC and then losing a series opener at El Paso...OKC opened their previous series in Sugar Land 0-3 for the first time since their first home series of the season May 13-15 against Sacramento. It's the first road series loss since May 20-25 at Albuquerque - snapping a streak of six straight road series without a series loss (5-0-1) - and the first time OKC went 1-5 in a six-game series since their very first series of the season May 6-11 in Round Rock.

Santana's Greatest Hits: Cristian Santana extended his current hitting streak to 10 games, picking up a single with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday night. He is 14-for-41 (.341) during the streak and has hit safely in 23 consecutive starts, going 36-for-96 (.375) with 16 RBI and 11 multi-hit games. He's also hit safely in 24 of his last 26 games...Since July 23, Santana ranks fourth in Triple-A West with 37 hits and fifth with a .374 batting average...Since July 1, he's batted .342 (51x149) and leads the Dodgers with 51 hits during the stretch after batting .236 through June 30.

Zach Attack: With his homer Tuesday, Zach McKinstry is 7-for-16 with three RBI, four walks and four runs scored in his six games with OKC since his most recent option from the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Monday, he reached base four times, picking up two singles and two walks and has now reached base in eight of his 14 plate appearances over the last three games.

Luke's Using the Force: Luke Raley reached base Tuesday night, but was held without a hit for just the second time in his last 13 games. During that time, Raley is batting .352 (19-for-54) with four homers, five doubles, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored...Over his last 49 starts with OKC, Raley has batted .328 (60x183) with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 homers, 51 RBI and 48 runs scored. He leads OKC with 54 RBI this season even though he's only played in 58 of the team's 95 games. His 50 runs are second on the team and he ranks second in Triple-A West with 15 HBP.

Reks in Effect: Over his last five games, Zach Reks has seven RBI, five hits, three walks and four runs scored. Even though he's batting just .216 (8x37) over his last nine games, he has 15 RBI in that time, with at least one RBI in seven of the nine games and multiple RBI in five of the nine games. Half of his eight hits have been home runs...Despite playing in only 12 of the team's 20 games this month, he is tied for the team lead with 15 RBI in August...Overall this season, Reks leads OKC with 70 hits, 59 runs, 33 walks and ranks second with 53 RBI...Among Triple-A West leaders, his 59 runs are fourth, his .972 OPS ranks fifth and his .581 SLG is eighth.

One Big Inning: The Sugar Land Skeeters scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Tuesday, marking the third time they scored six or more runs in an inning against OKC this season and the second time in four games. Sugar Land scored six runs in the third inning Saturday night in a 12-11 comeback win at Constellation Field and scored seven runs in the second inning of a 10-8 win against the Dodgers in OKC July 25 - tying the season high for runs in an inning by an OKC opponent...It was the 17th time in 47 games between July and August an opponent scored four-plus runs in an inning. The Dodgers are now 6-11 in those games, with losses in nine of the last 11.

Homecoming: The Dodgers enter tonight having won four of their last five home games as well as five of their last seven home games. However, the team is only 20-21 at home this season and 12-15 in the last 17 games in Bricktown. Tonight they'll look for only their second three-game home win streak of the season, previously done June 8-11 against Sugar Land/El Paso...The Dodgers are 5-2 in home series openers, with wins in five of the last six.

August Arithmetic: The Dodgers are 11-9 in August. In their 11 wins, they've allowed a total of 44 runs, with four or fewer runs allowed in nine of the 11 games. In the nine losses, they've allowed 76 runs, with at least seven runs in seven of the nine games.

RISPy Business: Tuesday marked the second game this season the Dodgers did not have an at-bat with a runner in scoring position (July 29 at Round Rock). In their last six games, the Dodgers are batting .380 (19x50) with runners in scoring position and .346 (63x182) over their last 20 games.

Around the Horn: Tuesday's game marked the team's largest margin of defeat in well over a month, last losing by seven runs July 18 vs. Reno (10-3)...Tony Wolters went 0-for-3 Tuesday, but in his last five games, he is 6-for-18 with four extra-base hits, nine RBI and four runs scored. He's collected one extra-base hit and at least one RBI in four of the five games...Since taking over the closer's role, James Pazos had made six appearances and thrown 5.0 scoreless innings, holding opponents 2-for-17 with nine strikeouts while going 5-for-5 in save chances...The Dodgers committed two more errors Tuesday, leading to three unearned runs. They've committed 18 errors in the last 13 games, paving the way for 19 unearned runs. In seven of the 13 games, they have committed two or more errors.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.