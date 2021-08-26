Series Preview: Bees Take on Tacoma

The 43-52 Salt Lake Bees just finished their home series with the Reno Aces and are hitting the road for 12 games with the first stop in Washington state to battle against the 54-42 Tacoma Rainiers for a six-game series.

The Bees and the Aces had to deal with inclimate weather throughout the series with two games being postponed by rain, forcing two double headers on Friday and Monday. The Bees won Sunday's game in a commanding fashion with Cooper Criswell picking up his second win of the season.

Criswell threw five innings and gave up one earned run on five hits while striking out five batters. Jimmy Herget, AJ Ramos and Jake Petricka all came in to relieve Criswell. They did not give up a hit or a run and struck out five. Criswell is now 2-1 on the season.

Michael Stefanic was a hitting machine against the Aces and his batting average (.346) is now the third best in Triple-A. He reached base safely in every game of the series and had three multi-hit games. On Tuesday he went four-for-five with two doubles, two RBI and accounted for one run. Stefanic has been unstoppable in the batters box all August with a .386 batting average and a .651 slugging percentage.

Gavin Cecchini had a good series against the Aces with five hits on 18 at-bats with a double and three RBI. Cecchini's best performance came on Sunday when he went two-for-four with a double, three RBI and accounted for one run scored. Cecchini is batting .305 in August with a .441 slugging percentage.

Luis Rengifo was showing off his power against the Aces, hitting two bombs and brought four Bees around the bases to score. He had five hits on 19 at-bats and accounted for five runs while drawing three walks for a .421 OBP in the series. In Sunday's game he went two for five with a triple, a home run, two RBI and accounted for two runs. Rengifo has a .333 batting average and a .583 slugging percentage in August.

The Tacoma Rainiers are returning home after concluding a six-game road series with the Sacramento River Cats. The Rainiers split the series series with the River Cats and outscored Sacramento 34-26 in the series. The Rainiers are the second place team in the West division of Triple-A West and have a 27-21 record at home.

The Bees bullpen has their work cut out for them as Tacoma's first basemen Jose Marmolejos is going into the series with the second highest on base percentage (.458), second highest slugging percentage (.704) and is tied for the highest batting average (.366) in Triple-A.

Right handed pitcher Ryan Weber is the probable starter for Tacoma in tonight's match up against the Bees. He has a 3.61 ERA on the year with 67 strikeouts and opposing hitters having a .270 batting average when facing Weber. In his last outing Weber threw seven innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out seven batters.

The first pitch of the series between the Salt Lake Bees and the Tacoma Rainiers gets under way @ 8:05 MDT at Cheney Stadium. Tune in to The Zone Sports Network to hear the voice of the Bees' Steve Klauke broadcast the games.

