Isotopes Unveil 2022 Schedule, Home Opener Slated for April 12

The Albuquerque Isotopes have announced their preliminary schedule for the 2022 season.

Constructed by Major League Baseball, the club's 20th anniversary season will be a 144-game campaign, slated to begin on Tuesday, April 5 at Oklahoma City while the Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 vs. Tacoma. The schedule will be equally split between home and road with 72 games apiece.

"We're excited about next year's schedule," stated John Traub, Isotopes General Manager. "There's a great mix of weekends and holidays that our fans will really enjoy. Next season will be a very special one for the entire community."

Highlights of the home season include 36 weekend dates with home games on Easter Sunday (April 17 vs. Tacoma), Memorial Day weekend (May 27-29 vs. Round Rock), Father's Day (June 19 vs. Salt Lake) and July 3 vs. Sugar Land.

The Isotopes will host all nine other Triple-A West clubs: Sugar Land (15 games), Round Rock (12), El Paso (nine), Oklahoma City (six), and all five Western Division opponents (Las Vegas, Reno, Sacramento, Salt Lake, Tacoma) six times apiece.

Each homestand will be six games long with the exceptions of June 7-9 (three games), July 22-31 (nine games) and September 6-18 (12 games).

The schedule consists of 11 home games in April, 13 in May, then 12 in each month from June through September.

The home schedule concludes on Sunday, September 18 vs. Oklahoma City, with the campaign wrapping up three days later in Sugar Land.

Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date. The schedule is subject to change.

