Oilers Add Two Players Ahead of 2020-21 Season

October 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Friday the signings of forward Gregg Burmaster and rookie defenseman Shane Switzer

Burmaster, 25, joins Tulsa after spending the majority of last season in the SPHL. The Clinton, NY native has also played six ECHL games, appearing in four games for the Fort Wayne Komets in 2018-19 and two games with the Norfolk Admirals at the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign. Burmaster notched eight goals and six assists for 14 total points in the SPHL last season, playing for Huntsville and Quad City.

"Burmaster has something to prove this upcoming season," head coach Robby Murray said. "He didn't have the year he was expecting to have after a very good college career. He'll be hungry to show he has what it takes."

The 6'0, 183 lbs. forward began his college career at Colorado College, registering one goal and three assists during his freshman and sophomore seasons. Burmaster then transferred to Division 3 Utica, compiling an impressive 72 points (30G, 42A) in just 55 games, captaining the team in his senior season.

Switzer, 24, comes to Tulsa directly from the college ranks. The 6'2, 194 lbs. defenseman spent five seasons in the NCAA, playing for two of the most storied programs in college hockey history. Switzer began his collegiate career in 2015-16 with Boston University, appearing in 31 games for the Terriers before closing out his college career with his home-state Michigan Wolverines.

"Switzer is another player that has a lot of prove coming here," head coach Rob Murray said. "He was highly recruited in college, but never really found his game. He'll be looking to make an impact and prove he is ready for this level."

The Bloomfield Hills, MI native played his junior hockey in the AJHL. Switzer began his AJHL career playing with the Brooks Bandits, registering 18 points (6G, 12A) in 35 games. The American defenseman produced at nearly a point-per-game average after being traded to the Lloydminster Bobcats, tallying 16 points (2G, 14A) in just 17 games.

