Key Information for Allen Americans Ticket Members

ALLEN TX. - The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club will begin a Temporary Seat Selection Process with Ticket Members beginning Monday, November 2. The process will last approximately 2 weeks and will be completed before the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Concurrently, the Club is also working with the Allen Event Center (AEC) and Ticketmaster to optimize Ticket Members Experience leading into the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Temporary Seat Selections are only in effect while State and Local Health Officials are restricting the sellable capacity of the Allen Event Center & Allen Americans games due to the impact of COVID-19. As soon as the restrictions are lifted, the regular seating locations will go back into effect. With digital ticketing, this will transition seamlessly with your Allen Americans Account Manager.

Here is how the Temporary Seat Selection Process will work:

On October 21, 2020, Ticket Members will be assigned a time, based on their:

2020-21 Seating Plan

Example: Full Season Members, Half Season Members, Partial Plan

Seating Location

Example: Center Ice, Preferred, Offensive Terrace, Defensive Terrace

Date of 2020-21 Renewal

Example: Dates between February 1 and August 31, 2020 (212 days)

October 21: Fans will receive a step by step process regarding selecting their seats in Allen Americans Account Manager.

As the process moves forward, Ticket Members will receive an email notification of their seat selection date. All patrons who have purchased packaged tickets will be notified via e-mail of their assigned day and step by step process on how to choose their Temporary Seats. Each Ticket Member's date to select seats will be determined by their plan, date of renewal and section location.

As part of these efforts, each Ticket Member is being asked to log in to their Allen Americans Account Manager and follow the instructions below, which will help optimize their digital account.

WHAT WILL THIS DO FOR THE FANS, THAT WAS NOT POSSIBLE BEFORE?

This process will empower Americans' Ticket Members 24/7 Access to manage their tickets. One of the exciting features is the ability to exchange and transfer tickets prior to the game being played, as well as, making any necessary payments before the scheduled payment date. An upgraded sign-in experience further protects your account from takeovers by identifying suspicious sign-ins and locking your account.

Here is a video of step by step directions on how to sign into your Existing Account Manager: Existing Account: Allen Americans Account Manager Sign In followed by the steps below:

Click on the following link: allenamericans.com/mytickets

Click on the top right button that says "Sign In"

Scroll down to the bottom right and click on "Forgot Password"

Enter in your email address and click next

Then go to your email to retrieve the "Forgot Password" code

Copy and Paste the code into your "Reset Ticketmaster Password" and then click Confirm

Proceed to make a new password, click on "Reset Password"

You will then "Update your Information" and click "next"

Enter your phone number for verification purposes

Enter in the code you receive on your cell phone and click "Confirm"

Your Account Manager has been updated. You will be notified when to login and complete the Select-A-Seat Process

2020-21 COVID-19 EVENT MANAGEMENT: For all events at the AEC, The Allen Americans will be following all State and Local Guidelines for operations as we look to maximize the safety and comfort for all of our fans. All transactions with the Americans Team Shop, AEC Food & Beverages and Ticketing will be 100% contactless for the 2020-21 season. Plans will continue to be adjusted and updated weekly, so please stay logged in to all Americans Social Media and AllenAmericans.com for the latest information.

If you have any questions, please reach out to [email protected] or call us at 972-912-1024. We are here to serve you.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Temporary Seat Selection

Q: How will the process work?

A: Each ticket member will be assigned a specific selection date based on their plan, date of renewal and location. See the full release above for a detailed explanation.

Q: Why are we selecting seats this way?

A: The options were to assign seats, based on regular location and what remained from the available 40% inventory, or allow Ticket Members to have the opportunity to select seats. In speaking with our Fan Council, and other stakeholders, we felt that providing fans the opportunity to choose was in their best interest.

Q: When will I be selecting my Temporary seats?

A: You will receive an email of the date of your selection on October 21, 2020 and a reminder on October 26, 2020. If you did not receive the email, please email [email protected] or call 972-912-1024.

Q: Will I receive a confirmation email at the end?

A: Yes. You will receive a confirmation email once you have finalized Temporary Seats selection, illustrating the move from your "Regular Seats" to your Temporary seats.

Q: Will I lose my regular seat locations when I select the temporary seats?

A: No. The temporary seat selections are only in effect while State Health Authorities are restricting the sellable capacity of the Allen Event Center for Allen Americans games. As soon as the restrictions are lifted, the regular seating locations will go back into effect. With digital ticketing, this will be transitioned seamlessly with your Ticketmaster Account. If you have any questions please contact our Sales and Service team at [email protected] or 972-912-1024.

Q: When will I receive my credit from the cancelled five (5) games from the 2019-20 season?

A: The credit from the 5 cancelled games from the 2019-20 season have either been applied to your 2020-21 season tickets or is currently an account credit which you can use towards additional tickets or merchandise.

Q: Will my account show my 2020-21 Regular Capacity seat locations?

A: Yes. You can currently see your Regular Capacity Seat Location by clicking on "Invoices". However, after you complete the Temporary Seat Selections Process, your Temporary Seats will be the only seats shown in your Account Manager. You will, also, receive a confirmation email after the selection process, that will contain proof of the move from your "Full Capacity Seats" to your Temporary Seats.

Q: What if I cannot select my seats on my assigned day?

A: If you are unable to sign in on your assigned day, you have the following three options available to you:

Log-in to your Allen Americans Account Manager and it will unlock at your assigned date. At that time, you will be able to see a seating chart and all seating options available to you for selection. If you are logged in before your selection time, it will not unlock automatically, and we suggest logging out and logging back in. Also, make sure to delete your cookies and clear your cache. We also suggest using Google Chrome.

You can provide the Americans Sales and Service Team your top three seating preferences in the arena and on your assigned day we will select the seats for you as best we can.

If you do not choose any of the above options, and we do not hear from you prior to your selection day, a member of the Americans Sales and Service Team will select the seats on your behalf.

Ticketmaster / Allen Americans Account Manager Optimization

Q: Why do I need to optimize my Allen Americans Account Manager?

A: Tickets will be 100% digital for the 2020-21 season. In order to access your season tickets, fans must use their Allen Americans Account Manager.

Q: How will my account perform differently once this is done?

A: There should be no changes to your account except for new COVID-19 language for the 2020-21 season.

Q: How long will this process take?

A: By following the step by step instructions, the process should take you a total of 5-10 minutes.

KEY DATES FOR TICKET MEMBERS:

October 19-23

Ticketmaster Account Optimization

October 21

Temporary Seat Selection Process Dates Emailed to Ticket Members

October 26

Reminder Email: Temporary Seat Selection Process Dates Emailed to Ticket Members

October 26-30

Allen Americans Staff Outreach to Ticket Members

November 2-17

Temporary Seat Selection Process

November 18-19

Voucher Redemption and Ticket Exchanges Prior to Single Game Purchases

November 20

Individual Games Go On Sale

December 18

Home Opener against the Rapid City Rush, 7:05 pm CT > Doors Open at 6:00 pm CT

