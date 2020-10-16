Kansas City Mavericks Blood Drive to Benefit Local Patients

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Community Blood Center (CBC) is the primary provider of blood and blood components to 70 plus hospitals and medical centers in the Greater Kansas City region. CBC will conduct a life-saving blood drive on Saturday, October 17.

"When individuals normally think of essential community services, they often think about fire and police departments." said Kim Peck, Senior Executive Director of Community Blood Center. "Community Blood Center and its donors are very similar to police officers and fire fighters. We make up a life-saving team that is here to meet the needs of local patients. Our volunteer donors roll up their sleeves and do so without hesitation."

Independence individuals can help by donating blood at the blood drive on Saturday, October 17 from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM. The drive will be held at Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Pkwy. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using Group Code: EF23. For additional details, contact Dawn Eblen at (816) 352-2342.

In the Greater Kansas City area, one in three people will need blood at some point in their life and nearly one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion. This means, nearly 600 donations are needed every day to meet hospital demand, and with a limited shelf life, supplies must be continually replenished. In just 60 minutes, you can donate one pint of blood and Save a Life, Right Here, Right Now in your own community.

For more information regarding our donor centers and mobile blood drives or how to set up your own drive, visit www.savealifenow.org or call 1-877-468-6844.

