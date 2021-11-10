O'Hoppe, Stott, Jones to AFL Fall Stars Games

Three former BlueClaws - Logan O'Hoppe, Bryson Stott, and Damon Jones - will represent the Phillies in the Fall Stars Game, as part of the Arizona Fall League, on Saturday. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the AFL.

Through games of November 9th, O'Hoppe is hitting .310 in Arizona with two home runs and 14 RBIs. He's drawn 17 walks in 16 games and has an OPS of .989. He spent most of the 2021 season with the BlueClaws, hitting .270 with 13 home runs. He was promoted to Double-A Reading in August and finished the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. O'Hoppe was a 23rd round pick in 2018 out of St. John the Baptist High School in Long Island.

Stott is hitting .299 with five doubles in 19 games in the AFL. He spent the first three weeks of the season with the BlueClaws before a promotion to Reading. He also finished the season with Lehigh Valley. Stott hit .288 with five home runs in 22 games with the BlueClaws this year. and .299 with 16 home runs across all three levels in which he played. He was a first round pick in 2019 out of UNLV.

Jones spent 2018 with the BlueClaws after being selected in the 18th round out of Washington State in 2017. He was 10-7 with a 3.41 ERA with the BlueClaws three years ago. In 2021, he pitched primarily for Lehigh Valley but made his Major League debut with the Phillies on August 10th. He became the 112th player to go From the Shore, to the Show.

Rosters were selected by a combination of scouting and farm directors, AFL staff, and MLB Pipeline writers. The game will air live on MLB Network on Saturday night at 7:00 pm EST.

