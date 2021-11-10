Crawdads Announce 2022 Game Times

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads revealed the first pitch times for their 66 home games in 2022.

Typical Tuesday through Saturday games will start at 7pm. Sundays are slated for 3pm first pitches with Mondays being a league-wide off day throughout the season.

The 2022 schedule will have three early weekday games. Wednesday, April 13th and Thursday, May 26th will both start at 11am. Per new PDL guidelines, the games the night prior to the 11am starts will begin at 6pm. The third day game will be on Wednesday, June 29th and will be a camp day starting at 12:05pm.

With Easter falling during the first homestand of the season, the Crawdads have announced a scheduled doubleheader starting at 4pm on Saturday, April 16th. Both games will be 7 innings with the second one starting 30 minutes following the end of the first game but no earlier than 7pm. Easter Sunday will be an off day.

The Crawdads are tentatively planning on hosting two Christian Concerts, both starting at 5pm with the concerts scheduled for after the game. The concert dates are penciled in for Saturday, May 14th and Saturday July 30th.

The 'Dads will host their Independence Day Extravaganza on Sunday, July 3rd. The game will begin at 6pm and will be followed by the longest fireworks show of the year.

The 2022 season will kick off on the road in Winston-Salem on Friday, April 8th. The 'Dads will finish out the weekend on the road and host their home opener on Tuesday, April 12th against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Game dates and times are subject to change.

Season tickets and ticket books are currently on sale for the 2022 season. Single game tickets will go on sale at a to be announced date in the spring.

More ticketing information and the promotional schedule will be announced in the spring.

For more information, contact Ashley Salinas at (828) 322-3000 or at asalinas@hickorycrawdads.com.

