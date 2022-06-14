Oh Yeah, Oh Yeah, the AquaSox Are Back Home

June 14, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Tuesday June 14 vs. Tri-City Dust Devils

The AquaSox are on fire! The team returns home after sweeping the Hops in Hillsboro, extending their winning streak to a season-best seven games. They start the next homestand Tuesday night, taking on the Tri-City Dust Devils.

Bark In The Park returns to Funko Field tonight. Fans are invited to enjoy the game with their four-legged friends! Bring your pup to the game for a howling good time. Be sure to catch the 4th inning and watch our dogs compete for prizes in the Letterman-like "stupid dog tricks" contest. Chew toys will be waiting for our winners!

Don't forget Tuesday is also BECU Family Night! Upper Box tickets are only $7.00! Take advantage and bring a friend!

FROG FACTS:

Everett remains hot as they have won 7 straight games, and 16 out of their last 24 games.

Alberto Rodriguez is hitting .438 (7-16) in his last 5 games and currently leads the NWL in doubles (14)

Dariel Gomez still leads the league in home runs (11), while Spencer Packard is third (9)

Bryce Miller has continued his dominating season, leading the league in ERA (1.83) and strikeouts (71)

UPCOMING HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS

Wednesday, June 15 - 7:05 First Pitch

Baseball Bingo is back! Pick up your Tulalip Resort Casino Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth. Play along and win some great prizes.

Don't forget to stop by any Snohomish County HomeStreet Bank location to pick up a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Box ticket - available for all Wednesday home games in 2022. Coupons can be redeemed at the Front Office or Box Office; tickets are subject to availability.

We also look forward to seeing all members of our Silver Sluggers Club.

Thursday, June 16 - 7:05 First Pitch

We hope you have a big appetite for our Throwback Thursday game.

Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, $3.00 sodas, $3.00 popcorn and $3.00 12-ounce cans of Coors Light. What a deal!

Friday, June 17 - 7:05 First Pitch

Who doesn't love Funko Friday? No more work for the week plus you get a cool Funko item at the ballpark.

This coming Friday come and get your limited-edition Funko Field Pop Pin 4-pack featuring everyone's favorites, Webbly and Freddy Funko! Limit one per person (not one per ticket).

Saturday, June 18th - 7:05 First Pitch

With the way the team has been playing the "Force Is Very Strong" in the AquaSox. Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character as the AquaSox welcome all, especially those from a galaxy far, far away. Take photos with some of your favorite Star Wars characters on the concourse throughout the game.

The AquaSox will be wearing a special Star Wars themed jersey that will be auctioned off on-line. "May the force be with you" on your bids.

ï»¿The fun continues after the game with a Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza thanks to Judd & Black! Watch us light up the Everett sky with a fireworks show set to Star Wars themed music.

Sunday, June 19 - 4:05 First Pitch

Take dad out to the ballpark! We have a limited number of seats available for our Father's Day Picnic BBQ package.

Also join us on Sunday for "Hope At Bat." As an Official Charity Partner of MiLB, the American Cancer Society will have cancer survivors participate in ceremonial first pitch events. Fans and players will have the opportunity to create "I Go To Bat For...." cards as part of in-game tributes to those who are currently battling, or have previously battled cancer. We will be auctioning off a team autographed bat featuring the Hope At Bat logo with the proceeds from one bat going to a local cancer fighting organization.

Visit Speedway Chevrolet in Monroe for your FREE tickets to any 2022 Sunday home game.

Get four Upper Box seats, four hot dogs, four chips, and your choice of four Chick-fil-A entree vouchers for just $44.00 for any Sunday game. Must be purchased ahead of time; this deal is not available on-line. Get this $85.00 value for only $44.00!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.